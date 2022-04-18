Advertisement

RDU travelers don’t need to wear masks after federal judge’s decision

RDU Airport
RDU Airport(Courtesy of the Raleigh-Durham Airport Authority.)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 7:37 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - People traveling through Raleigh-Durham International Airport will no longer be required to wear masks at the airport.

WRAL reports the TSA will not enforce the security directive that requires airport guests and employees to wear masks at RDU, effective immediately.

“RDU visitors and employees are no longer required to wear a mask at the airport, effective immediately,” RDU tweeted on Monday night. “The TSA will no longer enforce the security directive that requires airport guests and employees to wear masks.”

A federal judge in Florida voided the national mask mandate Monday covering airlines and other public transportation as exceeding the authority of U.S. health officials in their response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Biden administration also issued a statement on Monday.

“The agencies are reviewing the decision and assessing potential next steps,” the statement read. “In the meantime, today’s court decision means the CDC’s public transportation masking order is not in effect at this time.”

