Phillip’s Weather Trivia: What weather event happened on April 18th in 1983?

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Weather events, both good and bad, can create memories. Growing up in Rocky Mount, I remember a weather event on this date in 1983. Do you have any idea what happened that afternoon?

Phillip's Weather Trivia Question Apr 18 (WITN)

April can have all sorts of weather, so there isn’t a clear cut favorite answer. I will tell you, it wasn’t extremely hot then, so don’t guess extreme heat. Make your selection and see below to see how you did.

Phillip's Weather Trivia Answer Apr 18 (WITN)

Yes, snow showers fell on Eastern North Carolina that afternoon. An upper level low pressure system moved over with a cold core. The air temperatures at the surfaced warmed to the upper 40s, but the air just above the ground was much colder, so showers formed. It was cold enough above us to make snow. I recall getting out of school and driving around from one snow shower to the next. The sun came out between snow showers. It was an amazing April day! I was a senior in high school and had been accepted to NC State to study meteorology, so this was an especially impressionable time in my life. - Phillip Williams

