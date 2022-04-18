Advertisement

Parents cope with baby formula shortage

It's getting increasingly more difficult for parents to find baby formula.
It's getting increasingly more difficult for parents to find baby formula.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team and Courtney Bunting
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 7:56 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Baby formula is something many parents need, but especially lately, struggle to find.

Some retailers are now limiting how much baby formula a person can buy at a time.

“I was very upset about that,” Juileon Alberino said.

Alberino is a Greenville father who has struggled to find the right formula for his one-year-old son.

“Came here to get Happy Tree, and they were all out of stock. I had to go to different stores, different Targets,” he explained.

Alberino’s solution has become buying a slightly different kind of formula that’s easier to get. “It was based from 0-12 [month-olds], but this one was 6-12,” Alberino said.

Greenville Piggly Wiggly Store Manager Donnie Sumerlin said the popular necessity used to be even harder to get.

“It’s really a whole lot better. It’s really not an issue as it once was,” Sumerlin said. “It kind of worried us because you miss sales and you don’t’ want children to not be able to be fed.”

That especially difficult time period was late last summer into early fall. Still, while it’s improved now, Sumerlin said they have a plan in place if a major shortage happens again.

WITN called a few other retailers to hear if they were dealing with a shortage. The Greenville Target and another Walgreens nearby both said they had enough baby formula stocked up.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pitt County Sheriff's deputy Shoyka Tillmon
Pitt County deputy had surgery after car hit her head-on during patrol
Law enforcement searches for four men
Officials in Nash County searching for four men suspected of potential armed robberies
The fire broke out around 9 p.m. Sunday at Mario’s Used Auto Parts, just off U.S. 117 south of...
Highway reopens after large fire at auto salvage business
WITN First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Off and on rain today; Severe risk low, but not zero
Police say nine people were shot at a South Carolina club.
US rocked by 3 mass shootings during Easter weekend; 2 dead

Latest News

Pitt County Sheriff's deputy Shoyka Tillmon
‘She’s a part of our family’ Pitt County sheriff says of deputy recovering from crash
Pitt County Sheriff's deputy Shoyka Tillmon
Pitt County deputy had surgery after car hit her head-on during patrol
‘I started hearing boom boom boom’: Duplin County residents react to massive salvage yard fire
RDU Airport
RDU travelers don’t need to wear masks after federal judge’s decision