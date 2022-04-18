Parents cope with baby formula shortage

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Baby formula is something many parents need, but especially lately, struggle to find.

Some retailers are now limiting how much baby formula a person can buy at a time.

“I was very upset about that,” Juileon Alberino said.

Alberino is a Greenville father who has struggled to find the right formula for his one-year-old son.

“Came here to get Happy Tree, and they were all out of stock. I had to go to different stores, different Targets,” he explained.

Alberino’s solution has become buying a slightly different kind of formula that’s easier to get. “It was based from 0-12 [month-olds], but this one was 6-12,” Alberino said.

Greenville Piggly Wiggly Store Manager Donnie Sumerlin said the popular necessity used to be even harder to get.

“It’s really a whole lot better. It’s really not an issue as it once was,” Sumerlin said. “It kind of worried us because you miss sales and you don’t’ want children to not be able to be fed.”

That especially difficult time period was late last summer into early fall. Still, while it’s improved now, Sumerlin said they have a plan in place if a major shortage happens again.

“We’d order ten, we may get five. But like I said, we saw that coming. We started making plans so we wouldn’t be out. We’d buy pallets and distribute them out to all the stores so we wouldn’t be short, and we’d be able to keep the supply where we needed to have it.”

WITN called a few other retailers to hear if they were dealing with a shortage. The Greenville Target and another Walgreens nearby both said they had enough baby formula stocked up.

