Nash County Sheriff’s office believes four men on the run have left the area, investigation continues

FRANKLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Monday morning Major Eddie Moore with the Nash County Sheriff’s Office said based on the information the office has, they believe the four men left the Castalia, Nash County area. Moore said they are now investigating and working to identify them.

Law enforcement officials set up a perimeter in Nash County around Castalia Saturday night and into Sunday searching for four men who are suspected of potentially committing armed robberies up and down the North Carolina and Virginia coast.

North Carolina Highway Patrol troopers say several law enforcement agencies set up the perimeter in Nash County around 4:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon near NC 58 and 56 in the woods where the suspects were believed to be.

Around 8:00 p.m. on Sunday Night, the Nash County Sheriff’s Office said, “Based on leads in the investigation, it is believed that the suspects may have successfully fled the area already.”

However, NCSO members are continuing to patrol the Castalia area in case the men are still there.

Major Eddie Moore with the Nash County Sheriff’s Office said the men wrecked a stolen car at the intersection of NC 58 and White Level Road just inside Franklin County Saturday.

Suspects wreck stolen car in Franklin County (Nash County Sheriff's Office)

Moore says as far as they know the men are on foot, if they haven’t found a ride by now.

Moore also says the office has no confirmation they actually committed robberies, but their behavior at several locations led them to believe they were possibly going to do so.

According to the office’s Facebook page, the four men are possibly in their early 20′s.

Troopers also say officials have been using the NCHP helicopter, infrared technology and patrol dogs to track the men. The search has been underway since Saturday night and is ongoing.

The men are believed to be armed and dangerous, troopers telling WITN the men were firing shots around 10:00 p.m. Saturday night.

The Highway Patrol says the men were in a car that was stolen in Fayetteville, had been tracked to Virginia Beach and eventually located in Nash County.

Deputies began to chase the stolen car when they called for assistance from the state highway patrol, according to NCHP.

A responding trooper was in between Pitt and Edgecombe county on NC 43 when he got into a crash on the way to the scene.

According to officials, the trooper was passing cars when one of the cars he was passing made a left turn, causing the trooper to spin and hit a power pole.

The trooper and people inside the car were then taken to the hospital with non life threatening injuries.

Anyone who sees anything suspicious is asked to contact the Nash County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 459-4121.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.