McCrory, Budd still close in NC Senate campaign fundraising

Pat McCrory & Ted Budd
Pat McCrory & Ted Budd(Campaign photos)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina Republican Senate candidates Ted Budd and Pat McCrory remained neck-and-neck with their campaigns’ own fundraising entering the final weeks before the May 17 primary.

First quarter campaign finance reports filed Friday show the current U.S. House member and the former governor collecting essentially the same amounts.

Budd is separately benefiting from a political action committee that has already spent several million dollars on ads and mailers praising Budd and attacking McCrory.

Former state Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley is the frontrunner for the Democratic nomination and continues to raise the most money among all candidates seeking to succeed the retiring GOP Sen. Richard Burr.

