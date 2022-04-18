Man arrested in Rocky Mount shooting

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A man has been arrested in Rocky Mount for a shooting that injured another man last week.

The Rocky Mount Police Department says 31-year-old Antonio Richardson has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

Police say the shooting occurred on April 13th at about 10 p.m. near 400 Magnolia Drive. When officers arrived, they found a 33-year-old man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to UNC Nash Healthcare for medical attention and later treated and released.

Richardson was developed as a suspect in the shooting and the US Marshals Eastern Regional Task Force helped Rocky Mount police arrest him Monday.

No bond information for Richardson is yet available.

