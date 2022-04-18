Advertisement

Man arrested for assault & other charges after Sunday shooting

Lentrick High
Lentrick High(Roanoke Rapids Police Department)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - A man has been charged in Roanoke Rapids for a Sunday shooting.

The Roanoke Rapids Police Department says 44-year-old Lentrick High, of the Roanoke Rapids area, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, possession of a firearm by a felon, resisting, delaying, and two counts of obstructing, assault on a government official, and impersonating law enforcement.

Police say officers responded to the area of 900 Washington Street on Sunday at about 8:30 p.m. in reference to a man firing gunshots. Officers arrived to the home they were called to and found the suspect had left and no one was shot.

Officers say they learned the man had pointed a shotgun at someone and fired at them, missing with the shot. Officers found several spent shells and the shotgun used in the assault.

WITN is told High was taken into custody later that night as he returned to the home. He was placed under a $17,000 bond and given a court date of April 28th.

