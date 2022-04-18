Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Wet, cool and windy Monday; Skies clear out tonight

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A low pressure area is moving over ENC today which is bringing wet weather and a big range of temperatures. Temps will struggle to hit the low 50s for well inland areas like Rocky Mount, while areas from New Bern to the coast will see temps well into the 60s. The threat of severe weather remains low, but an isolated and brief tornado can’t be ruled out along the coast during the afternoon hours.

Wind Advisories, Coastal Flood Advisories, and a High Surf Advisory are all in effect along portions of the NC Coast today. Onshore winds may produce higher water levels up the Neuse and Pamlico Rivers of 1 to 2 feet above typical shore level. Rainfall on ENC will range from around a half an inch for inland areas to 1.5 inches along the coast.

By the time the sun rises Tuesday, our skies will be clear and we’ll return to our dry ways. Winds will be breezy on Tuesday, ranging between 7 to 15 mph out of the northwest, however we’ll see wind speeds relax by the middle of the week. Temperatures are set to go from the low and mid 60s on Tuesday to the low 80s by Friday. We expect the weekend will see mid 80s for highs.

Monday

Wet and windy, with periods of rain through the day. High of 63. Wind: E 15-25. Rain chance: 100%.

Tuesday

Sunny and breezy at times with a high about 64. Wind: NW 10 G 20.

Wednesday

Sunny with a high of 68. Wind: NE 5-10.

Thursday

Sunny with a high of 76. Wind: SE 5-10.

Friday

Sunny with a high of 82. Wind: S 5-10.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.