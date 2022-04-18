‘I started hearing boom boom boom’: Duplin County residents react to massive salvage yard fire

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - At least 12 emergency response crews responded to a large salvage yard fire in Duplin County Sunday night.

Nearby residents explained some of what they heard during the fire which spread around Mario’s Used Auto Parts on Mooretown Lane outside of Warsaw.

“It was about 8 or 8:30 and I started hearing ‘boom boom boom,’” Jimmy Frederick said.

Frederick lives just over the tree line separating the salvage yard from his home.

“When I was talking to him over the phone, I could hear ‘boom boom,’ Frederick’s sister Rose Frederick said. “So I jumped... one, because I know he lives back here in the culdesac by himself.”

Duplin County Fire Marshal Matthew Barwick says fire crews arrived at the salvage yard and found multiple vehicles on fire.

“They assisted us in plowing a line around the fire to keep it contained to the auto salvage yard preventing any extension,” Barwick said.

Barwick added that the fire extended across acres of vehicles in the salvage yard, and some of the wooded area surrounding the salvage yard was scorched.

The fire marshal says the North Carolina Forest Service along with the 12 emergency response crews responded to the blaze to provide back-up water supply.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

While the Frederick siblings say they are grateful the fire didn’t spread further, they are suspicious of how it started.

“Metal don’t burn like that. Yes, I personally think it was intentional, somebody did something, was out there doing something they should not have been,” Rose Frederick said.

“Because if it was 110 degrees in the middle of the day, you could possibly say if it was during a thunderstorm because lightning hit metal in the ground and sparked fire, but at 8:30/9 in the evening and cool climate weather, no.”

No specifics on air quality in the area have yet been provided... though the fire marshal’s office has advised people to avoid the area and be prepared for several days of lingering smoke.

Barwick says they will conduct a series of interviews over the next several days to try and determine the cause of the fire and are asking anyone with information on the cause of the fire to contact the fire marshal’s office.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.