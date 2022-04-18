Greene Early College High School- Jesse Valdez-Flores

Jesse Valdez-Flores

Hi my name is Jesse Valdez-Flores I am currently a superior senior in green early college. On January 4, 2003, I was born at Pitt memorial (now Vidant health) in Greenville North Carolina. My whole life I have lived in Farmville NC but attended Greene County schools K-12. My family consists of five, my mom America, dad Javier, older brother Albert, and older sister Deisy, leaving me as the youngest. Throughout high school, I always had a career choice in mind, but I would always switch It up because I thought to myself “do I really want to do this for the rest of my life?” One day I looked at the sky and saw two planes going in opposite directions and that day I made my final decision and knew the sky was where I was where I wanted to be; you know what they say, “the sky’s the limit.”

School: Greene Early College High School

Name: Jesse Valdez-Flores

Age:19

Plans for next year: My plan for next year is to attend Elizabeth City State University in hopes of receiving my bachelor’s in aviation science while at the same time gaining flight hours with the school and getting my flight ratings along with different flight certifications.

What is the most challenging task as a senior: As a senior my most challenging task was getting all the work done and turned in on time for high school classes and my college classes.

What advice do you have for underclassmen: Keep your mind focused it can get hard and you’ll get distracted but know exactly where you’re heading. Another thing is if you’re in an early college school take advantage of the opportunities given to you make sure to take all the classes you can take but DON’T overwhelm yourself.

What has been the highlight of your senior year: Getting recognized by the school board.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: I see myself 35,000 feet up in the air flying from one state to the next or even from country to country.

Who is the most influential person in your life and why: My parents have been very influential they always tell me to stay focused and to keep the eye on the prize they have shown me to never give up and I appreciate them very much.

I am most unique because: I’m a calm and friendly person.

What is the one quote you live by: The sky’s the limit.

What are 5 things you value most important at this point in your life: Family, Time, Goals, Love, Friendships.

If you could move anywhere in the world, where would it be and why: Colorado because I have gone, and the mountain sceneries are amazing.

What is the one thing your classmates still don’t know about you after all this time: I’m a big fan of Elon Musk and I Do Only Good Everyday.

Which year of high school was your favorite: Every year is a favorite but my junior year was my favorite.

If you were stranded on a deserted island and could only take one item with you, what would it be: A compass

