Greene Central High School- Jada Strickland

My name is Jada Strickland, and I am a proud senior at Greene Central High School. I have been born and raised in the Snow Hill and Goldsboro area, and though I hold it very close, I am so excited to be pursuing the next chapter in my life! I am currently deciding on a 4-year college to commit to, either North Carolina State University or at UNC Chapel Hill, with a major in business and marketing! When I am not at school or working as a Starbucks barista, I love to spend time with my family, pets, friends, as well as my boyfriend. I also enjoy anything art-related, from fashion to makeup, as well as traveling, concerts, and taking care of my plants! I am overjoyed by the opportunities that I have been given this year, and I hope that college will open up many more doors for me this coming year!

Plans for next year: Next year I plan on going to a 4-year university to study business and marketing!

What is the most challenging task as a senior: The most challenging task as a senior is managing to apply for scholarships and acing schoolwork while still trying to enjoy your last moments in high school.

What advice do you have for underclassmen: My advice for underclassmen is to start planning ahead for your future because senior year comes faster than you think!

What has been the highlight of your senior year: The highlight of my senior year has been expressing myself through my art for my AP Studio Art class.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: In ten years I see myself working on my master’s degree in business with experience in the field, as well as traveling the world.

Who is the most influential person in your life and why: The most influential person in my life would be my dad because he is the most resilient person I know, as well as one of the most knowledgeable and kind people in my life.

I am most unique because: I am most unique because once I am set on a goal and have a clear vision of it, I will do everything I can to reach it.

What is the one quote you live by: “If it will not matter in 2 weeks, it is not worth stressing over.” (Unknown)

What are 5 things you value most important at this point in your life: Five things that I value most in my life are memories, relationships with my family and friends, personal growth, kindness towards people, including myself, and my overall happiness.

If you could move anywhere in the world, where would it be and why: If I could move anywhere in the world, I would have to choose Hawaii because of the beautiful plants, the beaches, and the food!

What is the one thing your classmates still don’t know about you after all this time: After all this time my classmates still don’t know that I would eventually like to pursue a minor in art or graphic design!

Which year of high school was your favorite: Senior year!

If you were stranded on a deserted island and could only take one item with you, what would it be: If I was stranded, I would have to take my sketchbook!

