Gramercy Christian School- Meredith Long

With five siblings, we stay busy. I moved to Cape Carteret three years ago and will graduate from Gramercy Christian School in May. My sister, who has Down syndrome, was adopted internationally when she was three. My biological brother also has Down Syndrome. Because of that, I have been blessed with the opportunity to volunteer with several different programs helping those with special needs. Through volunteering, I discovered my passion for helping and teaching others. I’ll be attending college to study English education to hopefully teach overseas, as I have a passion to help.

School: Gramercy Christian School

Name: Meredith Long

Age: 17

Plans for next year: I plan to attend Charleston Southern University and earn my bachelor’s degree in English education.

What is the most challenging task as a senior: The most challenging tasks are dedication to schoolwork and time management.

What advice do you have for underclassmen: Do not procrastinate and pay attention to deadlines. The sooner you finish an assignment, the less you have to worry about it.

What has been the highlight of your senior year: I loved playing sports this year. The friendships forged due to my soccer and volleyball teams were amazing.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: In ten years, I hope to be married with a few kids and enjoying a successful teaching career.

Who is the most influential person in your life and why: My mom and Grandma are the most influential people in my life. I know I can go to them with any questions or concerns and they will help me assess my situation to find the best possible solution.

I am most unique because: My life is exciting! My sister was adopted and two of my five siblings have special needs. Through this, great opportunities have been presented that helped me learn and grow as a person. I have learned how to adjust, be patient, and be kind to everyone, regardless of circumstances.

What is the one quote you live by: “Give every man thy ear but little thy voice.” - Shakespeare

What are 5 things you value most important at this point in your life: I value my family, friendships, freedom, sports, and my time the most right now.

If you could move anywhere in the world, where would it be and why: Uganda. I plan to teach overseas. An amazing program, Amazima Ministries, needs volunteers for their school in Uganda.

What is the one thing your classmates still don’t know about you after all this time: I love to sing and sang soprano in a choir for a long time.

Which year of high school was your favorite: Junior year was probably my favorite.

If you were stranded on a deserted island and could only take one item with you, what would it be: I would take fishing line. Tools can be made, along with shelter, but fishing line has endless possibilities.

