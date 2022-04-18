First Flight High School- Maggie McNinch

Maggie McNinch

BIOGRAPHY:

My name is Maggie McNinch, and I am an 18-year-old senior at First Flight High School on the Outer Banks of North Carolina. I’m the youngest of three, with two older brothers, and love spending time with my family, whether that be hanging out on the beach or sailing our sailboat. In addition to being co-Editor-in-Chief of my school newspaper, Nighthawk News, a State Champion runner, and a varsity soccer player, I’m a well-rounded student-athlete who enjoys paying it forward whenever I can. I’m also a total word nerd, and my favorite word is “epiphany.” Besides the fact that I’m a curious person and love having that “Aha!” moment, it’s just plain fun to say. Next year, I will be studying journalism at UNC-Chapel Hill’s Hussman School of Journalism and Media. I’m thankful for all the teachers, coaches, friends, and family, who have helped get me to this point in my life and I am excited for what lies ahead at Carolina.

Plans for next year: I will attend the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill where I will study journalism at Hussman School of Journalism and Media.

What is the most challenging task as a senior: Staying focused with all of my school work, college, and scholarship applications, while knowing the end is in sight.

What advice do you have for underclassmen: Don’t worry so much about what other people think of you. Be unapologetically your amazing self and focus on the things you’re passionate about.

What has been the highlight of your senior year: There have been some incredible moments, but the moment I’m most proud of was being named a finalist in the North Carolina High School Journalist of the Year competition, coordinated by North Carolina Scholastic Media Association.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: Writing for a nationally-recognized news organization, on my way to becoming an editor.

Who is the most influential person in your life and why: My mom. She’s been an incredible role model for me and has been a source of encouragement, inspiration, and wisdom. And I know she will always be my go-to editor.

I am most unique because: I learned how to sail at a young age and spent part of my life living aboard a catamaran.

What is the one quote you live by: “Life is short. We don’t have much time to gladden the hearts of those who walk this way with us. So, be swift to love and make haste to be kind.” ~ Henri-Frédéric Amiel

What are 5 things you value most important at this point in your life: Spending time with family and friends, living life with integrity, being grateful, keeping an open mind, and sleeping in.

If you could move anywhere in the world, where would it be and why: Anywhere as long as there is a diverse community with lots of things to see and do.

What is the one thing your classmates still don’t know about you after all this time: My older brother and I do an amazing “Love is an Open Door” duet from Frozen.

Which year of high school was your favorite: Senior year because I’m seeing all of my hard work over the last three years pay off, and I’m reaching the goals that I set for myself.

If you were stranded on a deserted island and could only take one item with you, what would it be: Fish hooks

