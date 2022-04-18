First Alert Weather Day: Off and on rain today; Severe risk low, but not zero

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - We’ll be dodging moderate rains Monday afternoon. The first band of rain moved through during the morning and a second band is moving into the area from the southwest. Along the coast, there is a small chance of a brief, spin up tornado and some unstable air moves through during the early to mid afternoon. Otherwise, rainy and windy weather will move up the coast. A Wind Advisory is in effect for Downeast Carteret County and the Outer Banks. A Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect for the Pamlico and Neuse River basins as east and southeast winds may push water levels up to 2 feet above normal. A High Surf Advisory is also in effect for the coast north of Cape Lookout.

Coastal storm threat Monday afternoon (WITN)

The threat of severe weather should not be completely ignored, however due to the extensive rain and cooler temps, the atmosphere will be relatively stable inland considering the strength of the low pressure. Thunderstorms will likely still be imbedded within some of the rain bands that develop along the coast, and could pose a straight line wind threat for some communities east of highway 17. Our forecast will turn quiet again after sunset as the cold front driving the storms will clear the coast between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

