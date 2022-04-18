Ashylia Sloane

BIOGRAPHY:

Hi! My name is Ashylia Sloane, I am 17 years old with four sisters. I go to Fike High School and have gone to this school for all four years of high school. At this school, I am pursuing the IB diploma as well as the AP capstone diploma. I have many hobbies, such as crocheting, sewing, reading, doing hair, and helping others. This summer, I started this service project that I call Yarning for Help. The project includes me teaching people to crochet and I have crocheting warm items for people that need it, then giving it to them. After I graduate from high school, I plan to go to Hamilton College for psychology or neuroscience thanks to a scholarship I earned through the QuestBridge National College Match. In addition to this, I think I would like to go to a cosmetology school to get certified.

WITN Class of 2022 Fike High School- Ashylia Sloane

School: Fike High School

Name: Ashylia Sloane

Age: 17

Plans for next year: I plan to go to Hamilton College in Clinton, New York next year.

What is the most challenging task as a senior: Staying on track when faced with hardship has probably been my most challenging task as a senior.

What advice do you have for underclassmen: My best advice for underclassmen would be not to worry about what major you want to go into if you go to college and to not worry too much about what career path you want to go into. There is plenty of time to worry about that stuff, but for now, create yourself! Figure out what hobbies you like and pursue them, figure out what you want to learn more about and learn more about it!

What has been the highlight of your senior year: The highlight of senior year has been going out with my IB classmates that have become some of my closest friends.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: In ten years, I see myself in Europe researching the brain and helping as many people as I possibly can.

Who is the most influential person in your life and why: The most influential person in my life is my mom, without a doubt. She is the most resilient person I have ever met. She has had the misfortune of being homeless a couple of times, but that never stopped her from taking care of her children. On top of that, she has been through so many surgeries and procedures, some of which were life-threatening. It would probably take at least two hands to count them all and yet she always pushes on. She will always make sure her children are safe and healthy.

I am most unique because: I am most unique because I have been through a lot, but I still keep pushing through, taking the most difficult classes at my disposal while also keeping up with my many hobbies and helping my sisters and others.

What is the one quote you live by: It is good for me that I have been afflicted; that I might learn thy statutes -Psalms 119:17

What are 5 things you value most important at this point in your life: The 5 things I value most at this point in time are God, my family, nature, my time, and the environment (in that order).

If you could move anywhere in the world, where would it be and why: If I could move anywhere in the world, I think I would move close to the equator because the sun is one of the greatest things in the world and I love being in its rays. Thus, I would want to move to a place with a lot of sunshine and heat, like the equator.

What is the one thing your classmates still don’t know about you after all this time: One thing my classmates still don’t know about me is that I have never downloaded TikTok to my phone (and still don’t plan to), but I know a lot of the TikTok sounds

Which year of high school was your favorite: My favorite year of high school is probably this year because I’ve made so many memories with my friends. There have definitely been some ups and a whole lot of downs, but they have been helpful in getting me to laugh through the pain.

If you were stranded on a deserted island and could only take one item with you, what would it be: If I were stranded on a deserted island and only could take one thing, I know that I would take a crochet hook because I know that I would find a way to crochet a boat out of something on that island, like leaves or something like that.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.