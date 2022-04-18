Farmville Dogwood Festival kicks off Thursday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Enjoy rides, musical performances, arts and crafts, vendors, and more at Farmville Dogwood Festival.

Join in the fun for some old-fashioned, family entertainment with an extensive selection of food promising to offer something to tempt every palate.

The festival begins Thursday and runs through Sunday.

The festival activities are located in the heart of downtown Farmville.

Thursday is One Price Ride Night where attendees can buy a wristband for unlimited rides from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. WITN’s own Hannah Jeffries will host the opening ceremonies beginning at 6 p.m. in the gazebo.

Friday is Family Fun Night with arts and crafts, amusement rides, and street dancers performing throughout the day. Disney’s Encanto will be airing at 8 p.m. and is free to watch.

Saturday is the Dogwood Bash - A Night of Tributes featuring Who’s Bad – A Michael Jackson Tribute, Mean Street – A Van Halen Tribute, and Ultimate Aldean – A Jason Aldean Tribute. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the gate. Tailgating spots are available. Saturday’s festivities also include food, arts and crafts, rides, Protown BMX Stunt Team, and more.

Sunday features a Gazebo Concert with I-42 Band in the Town Commons from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday’s festivities also include food, arts and crafts, rides, and more.

For more information, and to see a full schedule list, please visit the official Farmville Dogwood Festival website HERE.

