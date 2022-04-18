Jack Flanagan

BIOGRAPHY:

My name is Jack Flanagan and I am a senior graduating from Farmville Central High School. Along with academics, I also am an Eagle Scout, and football fan, and I was the starting goalie for my High School soccer team before I got injured. I have two brothers and a labradoodle named Ruby. In my free time, I like to play basketball with my friends, play video games, and oddly enough look at maps. I am very thankful to my friends and family, as well as my school for nominating me for their student spotlight.

WITN Class of 2022 Farmville Central High School- Jack Flanagan

School: Farmville Central High School

Name: Jack Flanagan

Age: 18

Plans for next year: I plan to go to college at North Carolina State University

What is the most challenging task as a senior: I fumbled my class standing my junior year, so the hardest part about my senior year was taking extra classes and studying hard to get back to the top spot

What advice do you have for underclassmen: Stay focused. You don’t have to give up your social life to get good grades or be on a sports team, but make sure that you keep your eyes on your goals.

What has been the highlight of your senior year: Finally being back in person with the rest of my graduating class

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: Hopefully holding a stable job and enjoying whatever it is I’m doing and the people I’m doing it with.

Who is the most influential person in your life and why: My Grandfather because of the impact he has had on the lives of myself and my extended family

I am most unique because: I can drive a manual transmission

What is the one quote you live by: “Be Somebody” - Michael Hammond

What are 5 things you value most important at this point in your life: God, Family, Friends, Education, The Cincinnati Bengals

If you could move anywhere in the world, where would it be and why: I would move to Ireland because that is where my family originally emigrated from in the 1600s, and I just think it would be cool to go back to where my family is from

What is the one thing your classmates still don’t know about you after all this time: I was the starting goalkeeper for the soccer team this year, but after a broken cheekbone and collapsed sinus, I, unfortunately, had to stop playing.

Which year of high school was your favorite: Senior year

If you were stranded on a deserted island and could only take one item with you, what would it be: As an eagle scout, my many years of camping experience have taught me that the luxury you miss the most in the wilderness is toilet paper.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.