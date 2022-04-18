Faith Christian Academy- Jacob Joyner

Jacob Joyner

My name is Jacob Joyner and I am a senior at Faith Christian School in Rocky Mount. I love to learn and am excited to continue my education by pursuing a degree in Music Education. My parents always joke that I came out of the womb singing and haven’t stopped since. I love music, specifically singing and playing piano, and I enjoy using my gifts to lead others in worship by leading a praise team for my youth group and a praise team at school. In addition to music, I also enjoy swimming and have been on Faith Christian’s swim team since 7th grade. I hope to become a music teacher and pray that I can be a loving and Christlike influence on the students I get the opportunity to teach while sharing with them the amazing gift of music. I hope to raise up a generation of amazing musicians who use their talents to serve and honor the Lord.

Plans for next year: I will be pursuing a degree in Music Education, though I’m currently undecided on a college.

What is the most challenging task as a senior: My most challenging task has been giving 100% in my 4 AP classes while also completing college applications, writing what feels like a million essays, applying for scholarships, and working on music for my auditions.

What advice do you have for underclassmen: Don’t ever settle for less than your absolute best on anything, whether it be big or small. Strive for excellence in everything you do - you won’t regret it, and it’s worth the extra effort.

What has been the highlight of your senior year: Winning first place in both the state and regional rounds of Classical NATS

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: In a classroom sharing my love for music with students in fun and imaginative ways

Who is the most influential person in your life and why: It’s a tie between both of my parents because they both have shown me what it looks like to love and serve the Lord daily

I am most unique because: I am an amazing strategic procrastinator. If I had a dollar for every assignment I’ve turned in around 11:55 PM, I’d be a very rich man.

What is the one quote you live by: “I have no desire to die on hills that look nothing like Calvary” - Jackie Hill Perry

What are 5 things you value most important at this point in your life: My family, my friends, my church, my faith, and music

If you could move anywhere in the world, where would it be and why: I would move to Italy because of the beautiful architecture and landscape, the rich history, and the food (I mean really... you can’t go wrong with Italian food)

What is the one thing your classmates still don’t know about you after all this time: I’m generally pretty quiet and reserved, but if given the opportunity, I would compete on Big Brother or the Amazing Race in a heartbeat.

Which year of high school was your favorite: Sophomore year was my favorite because I had some awesome friends in all 4 grade levels then who I really miss seeing at school every day now

If you were stranded on a deserted island and could only take one item with you, what would it be: My Bible

