The Epiphany School of Global Studies- Rachel Nguyen

My name is Rachel Nguyen, and I am a senior at The Epiphany School of Global Studies. At the end of May, I will be graduating from both The Epiphany School of Global Studies and the North Carolina School of Science and Math, earning my High School Diploma. Through high school, I have been an active member of several clubs such as the Science Olympiad, and Mu Alpha Theta (Math Honor Society)l. This year I am president of the Science National Honor Society, Co-President of the Art National Honor Society, and secretary of the National Honor Society. I have also played on the junior varsity and varsity volleyball teams. Outside of school, I have shadowed at East Carolina Brace and Limb to gain valuable knowledge to better understand how my future work may impact the lives of others. In the fall, I plan to attend Duke University where I will major in biomedical engineering. I am beyond grateful for my experience at The Epiphany School of Global Studies and for being selected as a representative for the WITN class of 2022!

Plans for next year: I plan to attend Duke University and the Pratt School of Engineering. At Duke University, I will be pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Engineering.

What is the most challenging task as a senior: The most challenging task as a senior is time management. College and scholarship applications, along with school work, a job, and extracurricular activities is a lot to balance. It can be very overwhelming and stressful because you feel like you are constantly racing the clock.

What advice do you have for underclassmen: Although school and grades are important, do not let them consume your life. Make time to enjoy friendships and the little moments that high school has to offer. It will all be over before you know it, so cherish it while you can.

What has been the highlight of your senior year: The highlight of my senior year was going to the Trinity Center in Pine Knoll Shores for a senior retreat. As we sat around the campfire, talking and enjoying each other’s company, I could not help but be amazed at what wonderful people my classmates had grown to be. Not only was I amazed, but I was also grateful to be surrounded by so many people who have had a huge impact on my life and who have helped shape me into the individual I am today. Parting ways is inevitable as we all enter a new chapter of our lives, so spending this quality time with them meant so much to me.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: In ten years, I see myself obtaining my Master’s of Science in Biomedical Engineering and possibly starting a company that focuses on developing more effective and efficient ways to deliver antidepressants to patients who have treatment-resistant depression.

Who is the most influential person in your life and why: The most influential person in my life is my father. He once had a dream to come to America and through his hard work and perseverance, he made that dream a reality. He inspires me to chase after my dreams despite the many obstacles I will encounter on the way.

I am most unique because: I am most unique because of my passion to expand my knowledge and broaden my intellectual horizons.

What is the one quote you live by: “Success is not built on success. It’s built on failure. It’s built on frustration. Sometimes it’s built on catastrophe.” -Summer Redstone

What are 5 things you value most important at this point in your life: The five things I value the most at this point in my life are my family and friends, education, character, mental and physical health, and community.

If you could move anywhere in the world, where would it be and why: If I could move anywhere in the world, I would move to Japan. Not only does Japan have incredible food and beautiful landscapes, but it is also home to a very unique car culture. It would be fascinating to see several JDM (Japanese Domestic Market) cars drifting in person.

What is the one thing your classmates still don’t know about you after all this time: One thing my classmates do not know about me is that I love to sing. As a child, I would write songs and put on a whole concert for my parents. However, I choose not to sing in front of my classmates because my voice is pretty awful.

Which year of high school was your favorite: Senior year was my favorite year of high school because it was a year of many “lasts”. Although these many “lasts” were sad to think about, they also made me cherish each moment more than I did any other year of high school.

If you were stranded on a deserted island and could only take one item with you, what would it be: If I was stranded on an island and could take only one item with me, it would be a knife. The knife would allow me to forage for food, make a fire, and build a shelter until someone came and saved me

