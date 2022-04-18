Peter Van Chau

BIOGRAPHY:

I was born and raised in Elizabeth City, North Carolina and I plan to stay in this area at least until I graduate college. I am 18 years old and currently attending Elizabeth City State University and am a senior for the class of 2022 at the Elizabeth City Pasquotank Early College. During the summer in between school, I used to travel a lot to visit family overseas and it has exposed me to my passion. Seeing massive aircraft often put me in a situation to have dreams to become a professional airline pilot. I am happy that my high school had allowed me to graduate with an associate degree allowing me to attend college in only two years. At Elizabeth City State University, I am majoring in aviation science with a concentration in flight education. The university will give me the tools necessary to achieve my passion and get my degree!

WITN Class of 2022 Elizabeth City Pasquotank Early College High School- Peter Van Chau

School: Elizabeth City Pasquotank Early College High School

Name: Peter Van Chau

Age: 18

Plans for next year: Attend Elizabeth City State University majoring in Aviation Science

What is the most challenging task as a senior: Keeping your work ethic up when you feel like you are about to finish classes

What advice do you have for underclassmen: Think about what you will be doing in the future, once you find that passion begin working for it but don’t overwork yourself.

What has been the highlight of your senior year: I completed high school earlier than expected but I will have my graduation in 2022, starting my flight training has been a massive highlight for me this year.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: I see myself working as an airline pilot finishing up my time as a first officer with a loving support group.

Who is the most influential person in your life and why: The most influential person in my life cannot be accredited to just one person, both of my parents have supported me and inspired me to continue my passions and work hard.

I am most unique because: I possess a personality that contrasts with my profession and aspirations.

What is the one quote you live by: “Doubt kills more dreams than failures”

What are 5 things you value most important at this point in your life: Academics, Family, Trust, My health, My friends

If you could move anywhere in the world, where would it be and why: There is no real place on the planet that I would completely settle on, but San Francisco is a city that captures a dream for me. It is a beautiful city sprawling with different cultural backgrounds.

What is the one thing your classmates still don’t know about you after all this time: Seldom do I reveal my grades to my classmates or myself, but I am sure they would not know that I am doing extremely well in all of my classes.

Which year of high school was your favorite: My sophomore year of high school may be my favorite as I learned a lot from that year. This year forced me to take school seriously and start thinking about what I was going to be doing in the future. The year also taught me many lessons and how to cope with a lack of social interaction.

If you were stranded on a deserted island and could only take one item with you, what would it be: I would bring a can of beans, I do not think there’d be much use of any single item so I think just a can of beans would be nice.

