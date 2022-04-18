Isa Alghorazi

BIOGRAPHY:

Hello, my name is Isa Alghorazi. I am a senior at Eastern Wayne High School. I have three older brothers. I come from an Arab background, specifically a Yemeni one. Outside of school, I enjoy hiking, playing tennis, and just spending time outdoors in general. A fun fact about me is that I’ve never broken a bone.

WITN Class of 2022 Eastern Wayne High School- Isa Alghorazi

School: Eastern Wayne High School

Name: Isa Alghorazi

Age: 17

Plans for next year: I plan to study Business and Computer Science

What is the most challenging task as a senior: Balancing my time between work and school.

What advice do you have for underclassmen: Don’t focus too much on others. Set goals for yourself and work your hardest to achieve them.

What has been the highlight of your senior year: Receiving the Morehead-Cain scholarship

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: In 10 years, I see myself running my own business.

Who is the most influential person in your life and why: My father is the most influential person in my life. As an immigrant, my father has tirelessly worked to provide me with an education that he was not able to receive when he was younger.

I am most unique because: I strive to understand others.

What is the one quote you live by? “And whatever of blessings and good things you have, it is from God.”

What are 5 things you value most important at this point in your life: Religion, Family, Education, Friends, Community

If you could move anywhere in the world, where would it be and why: Yemen, because it is my father’s home country.

What is the one thing your classmates still don’t know about you after all this time: I enjoy growing coffee plants.

Which year of high school was your favorite: 10th grade

If you were stranded on a deserted island and could only take one item with you, what would it be: A knife

