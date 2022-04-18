Gabriela Herrera

BIOGRAPHY:

My name is Gabriela Herrera, but everyone calls me Gaby. I am 18 years old, and I am a graduating senior at East Duplin High School. I am a first-generation American citizen, born to two hard-working and loving Mexican immigrant parents who have given my three younger siblings and I the best life possible. Here at East Duplin I’ve stayed active by being a member of Journalism, Student Government Association, Beta, Los Latinos Unidos, Soccer, Track, and Tennis. Through my participation in school programs I’ve learned skills that have served me both inside and outside of school. After I graduate high school I plan to attend James Sprunt Community College and continue my education in pursuit of an Elementary Education degree.

WITN Class of 2022 East Duplin High School- Gabriela Herrera

School: East Duplin High School

Name: Gabriela Herrera

Age: 18

Plans for next year: I plan to start pursuing my Elementary Education degree by attending James Sprunt Community College in the fall.

What is the most challenging task as a senior: The most challenging task as a senior has been completing college and scholarship applications while also staying focused and motivated to do schoolwork. “Senioritis” starts hitting us and managing rigorous schoolwork and deadlines piling up is very stressful.

What advice do you have for underclassmen: I would tell underclassmen to make a habit of managing their time and minimizing procrastination as much as possible because habits like that will definitely facilitate senior year, college, and their life in general. I would also tell them, especially highly motivated and school-oriented students, to not let school consume them. School is very important, but your life should not revolve around it, nor is it worth stressing over constantly. There’s more to life, enjoy it and have fun. Balance is very important to a prosperous and happy life.

What has been the highlight of your senior year: Senior year has been a highlight reel, but the highlight I’m most proud of would probably be the self-growth I’ve experienced and finally figuring out my life plan. For years I struggled to find a passion worthy of pursuing in my future and I felt like I was just going through the motions of life and school. However, once I started taking care of myself mentally, I experienced some clarity and it also opened my eyes to the kind of future I want.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: In 10 years I see myself teaching at an elementary school and starting my own beautiful little family.

Who is the most influential person in your life and why: My mom has always been the most influential person in my life. My mom did not have an easy life. My mom has overcome so much in her life and alongside my dad she has done a beautiful job of raising my three siblings and I. There are not enough words to describe how strong my mom is and she will always be my greatest inspiration.

I am most unique because: One of the traits that makes me unique would probably be my resiliency. Life hasn’t always been so kind, but regardless of that I’ve remained kind to others and to myself.

What is one quote you live by: “Life is too short to wake up with regrets. So love the people who treat you right. Forget about those who don’t. Believe everything happens for a reason. If you get a chance, take it. If it changes your life, let it. Nobody said life would be easy, they just promised it would most likely be worth it.”

What are 5 things you value most important at this point in your life: My family, peace, happiness, time, and stability in all senses.

If you could move anywhere in the world, where would it be and why: I can’t precisely pin-point a specific location yet, but I would probably move somewhere on the outskirts of the city. Somewhere filled with green-life, a good enough amount of land for a small farm, and a beautiful garden. Ideally, I would want to move somewhere warm and in close proximity to a river or lake. I love nature and beautiful bodies of water, and I would love to live near both.

What is the one thing your classmates still don’t know about you after all this time: One thing my classmates probably don’t know about me is I can hit a mean high note but I’m too shy to sing in front of them.

Which year of high school was your favorite: Senior year has definitely been my favorite. This year I have experienced so much growth and after so long I finally feel like I’m heading on a good path and have a plan for my future.

If you were stranded on a deserted island and could only take one item with you, what would it be: I would probably take a lighter because I can’t start a fire and I absolutely loathe cold weather.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.