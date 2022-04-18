East Carteret High School- Caroline Harrison

Caroline Harrison

BIOGRAPHY:

My name is Caroline Harrison and I am from Beaufort, North Carolina. I am a senior at East Carteret High School where I have been involved in numerous activities throughout my four years. I have been on the soccer team all four years and I am a captain this year. I am also the vice president of FFA, the vice president of the Spanish Club, the secretary of SkillsUSA, and a member of the Beta Club. I am also dually enrolled at Carteret Community College and have been a counselor at Camp Albemarle for the past two summers. Like most people that grow up in Carteret County, my favorite place to spend my free time is on the water. I am grateful for my time at East Carteret and to have been selected as a part of the WITN Class of 2022!

School: East Carteret High School

Name: Caroline Harrison

Age: 18

Plans for next year: I will attend either UNC Chapel Hill, USC Columbia, or Clemson.

What is the most challenging task as a senior: The most challenging task as a senior has been picking which college I wanted to attend.

What advice do you have for underclassmen: I would tell underclassmen to make the most out of their time in high school by getting involved because it goes faster than you think.

What has been the highlight of your senior year: The highlight of my senior year has been making lots of memories with my best friends before we go off to different colleges.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: I see myself with a stable job and a happy family.

Who is the most influential person in your life and why: The most influential person in my life is my mom because she has always shown me how to make the most out of every situation.

I am most unique because: I am most unique because I am always willing to try something new

What is the one quote you live by: “Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding.” Proverbs 3:5

What are 5 things you value most important at this point in your life: Faith, Family, Friends, My dogs, Sleep

If you could move anywhere in the world, where would it be and why: I would move to Hawaii because I have wanted to live there since I was younger. I hope to live in Hawaii for at least a summer at some point in my life because I love the beach and warm weather.

What is the one thing your classmates still don’t know about you after all this time: I took guitar lessons for five years.

Which year of high school was your favorite: My favorite year of high school was senior year because we finally had a full and almost normal year of school

If you were stranded on a deserted island and could only take one item with you, what would it be: I would take a boat so I can leave or ride around on it when I get bored.

