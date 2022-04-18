Duplin Early College High School- Brittney Figueroa

Brittney Figueroa

My name is Brittney Kayla Figueroa. I am an eighteen-year-old graduating senior at Duplin Early College High School. I am the middle child out of three children. I am the child of two hardworking Honduran-Americans who came to this country to give my siblings and me a bright future. I was born in Wilmington but I’ve always lived in Duplin County! Ever since I could remember, I’ve always been passionate about pursuing a career in the healthcare field. My favorite thing to do in my free time is volunteering and helping those around me! This year, I will be completing my journey at Duplin Early College High School with an Associate’s Degree in Science, an Associate’s Degree in Science, my Certified Nursing Assistant certificate, and my phlebotomy certificate. Due to my hard work and help from the amazing staff at the Early College, I will be attending the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill this fall with a full ride. I am honored to represent my school, Duplin County, and my family!

Plans for next year: This upcoming year, I plan on attending the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill! As I attend school, I will be pursuing a career in nursing. My plan for the next year is to study and gain experience in the medical field as a CNA and phlebotomist.

What is the most challenging task as a senior: The most challenging task as a senior has been managing coursework with the college application process. The college application process itself is already stressful enough. As a senior who takes dual enrollment classes, it’s been fairly difficult following an agenda when there’s a multitude of assignments due per day. Aside from schoolwork and the college application process, finding time for myself has been very challenging. Senior year has been one of the most stressful years!

What advice do you have for underclassmen: I would advise the underclassmen to utilize all of their materials and opportunities. If you’re an underclassman who has the opportunity to take dual enrollment courses, I wholeheartedly encourage you to do so. Dual enrollment credit allows you to graduate as a high school student with a large amount of college credit! I would also advise the underclassmen to ensure that they make time for themselves even when school gets overwhelming. High School is not an easy journey. It’s important to prioritize your mental and physical health. A healthy mind and body lead to an amazing environment.

What has been the highlight of your senior year: The highlight of my senior year has been seeing all of my college acceptances and scholarship awards. Seeing the reward for my hard work has been beyond spectacular.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: In 10 years, I see myself starting a family in Miami after becoming a successful registered nurse.

Who is the most influential person in your life and why: The most influential people in my life are my mother and my grandmother. These are the two most powerful women in my life. They have taught me all I know right now. They continuously provide me with wise advice. Without them, I wouldn’t be the motivated individual that I am today.

I am most unique because: I am most unique because I find ways to radiate my happiness onto other individuals when they’re having a hard time.

What is the one quote you live by: “A veces para sonreír, hay que llorar.” This quote translates to “Sometimes, to smile, you have to cry.”

What are 5 things you value most important at this point in your life: The five things that I value most important at this point in my life are my partner, family, values, mental health, and my culture.

If you could move anywhere in the world, where would it be and why: If I could be anywhere in the world, I would want to be in Honduras. I’ve always wanted to go back to my roots. I would love to connect with the culture in my homeland!

What is the one thing your classmates still don’t know about you after all this time: After all this time, one thing that my classmates still don’t know about me is that I love strawberry boba.

Which year of high school was your favorite: My favorite year of high school has been my senior year. Although it has been a tough year, it has been heavily rewarding. I’ve had so much fun!

If you were stranded on a deserted island and could only take one item with you, what would it be: If I were stranded on a deserted island and could only take one item with me, it would be my phone so I can listen to Bad Bunny.

