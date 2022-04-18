Advertisement

A dozen crews battling large fire at car garage

By Thomas Weybrecht
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 2:39 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - At least 12 crews are fighting a large fire at a car storage facility in Duplin County.

Around 9 p.m. Sunday, the Magnolia Fire Department responded to 295 Mooretown Lane in Warsaw.

Duplin County Emergency Management says the responding crew found a large number of cars on fire inside, and more fire in the adjacent woods.

Multiple state and local agencies were on scene early Monday alongside the 12 crews fighting the flames.

DCEM says it expects the fight to last several hours.

Officials currently don’t know the cause of the fire, and are asking for help from more organizations to get to the bottom of it.

DCEM says there aren’t any risks to the public at this time but is asking residents to stay away from the area as they continue working, and to be prepared for lingering smoke Monday.

Highway 117 between John Rich Road and I40 is currently closed to let emergency vehicles through.

