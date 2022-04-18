Melissa Cowen

BIOGRAPHY:

My name is Melissa Cowen I am your Class of 2022 Dixon High School representative. I have been a student-athlete on the Dixon High School Varsity and Competitive Cheer team all four years of high school. In my senior year, we have grown so much as a family and have been undefeated, holding the titles of Pre-State, Conference, State, and National Champions. Additionally, I have been a member of Student Government where I was previously the Junior class Vice President and now the active Student Body Spirit Adviser. Furthermore, I love to stay active in my community and am a member of the National Honor Society, Student 2 Student, Interact Club, Key Club, Dance Club, Musical, Beta Club, Dawg Pound, HOSA, Future Teachers Club, and I hold multiple leadership positions in many of these clubs and on top of that I currently take AP and Community College courses. Thanks to my school’s Career Development Coordinator Mrs. Huie, I have been able to participate in two amazing internship opportunities in the past year. I currently intern with the school social worker at Dixon Middle School Katie Rogers and at PEERS Family Development Center. I wish to attend NC State University, where I’ll receive my Bachelors of Science in Psychology with a minor in Social Work. I hope to become a licensed Psychologist and help people of all ages reach out for support and help those in need. I would just like to thank everyone who has gotten me to where I am today my mom, dad, sisters, neighbor, coach, teachers, peers, coworkers, and administrators you have all truly changed my life for the better. If no one has told you today I want you to know that I love you!

WITN Class of 2022 Dixon High School- Melissa Cowen

School: Dixon High School

Name: Melissa Cowen

Age: 18

Plans for next year: I am planning to attend NC State University in the fall of 2022, where I will receive my bachelor’s degree in Psychology and minor in Social Work.

What is the most challenging task as a senior: The most challenging task as a senior in my opinion is finding the motivation to finish strong. Many students once they reach their senior year, they only need one or two more classes, but it becomes more and more challenging to wake up and choose success every day when you are basically already done. For me, I look at it as the finish line is right around the corner so why stop now?

What advice do you have for underclassmen: My biggest advice for underclassmen is to keep up with all your activities using a calendar to better organize your time. This also helps you find time for yourself even when your schedule is packed.

What has been the highlight of your senior year: The highlight of my senior year would have to be going with DHS Varsity Competition Cheer Team to compete at Nationals in Canam with my family and being named National Champions.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: In ten years I see myself being an established and well-known Psychologist. I hope to have found my person and begin my journey of starting a family. Additionally, I believe I will be actively using my voice in society to help advocate for those who go unheard.

Who is the most influential person in your life and why: The most influential person in my life would have to be my mom. I have watched her grow so much over the past few years and find her place; this pushes me every day to aim for the stars. She is my biggest supporter and has a beautiful soul. My mother truly helped me through my darkest times without even knowing. I know I can always count on her because she will always be there for me no matter the situation. I am so proud to live on her legacy of joy and courage, I vouch to always do my best for her.

I am most unique because: I am most unique because I choose to live every day full of life. Whenever I enter a room, I first read everyone’s energy so I can best suit my surroundings. If you are having a bad day, I am sure to try my best to make it a little bit better. I truly try to spread positivity everywhere I go. I have always thought the best way to help yourself is by learning about yourself through others and what better way to do that than through happiness. Life itself is an enormous ball of energy, the high frequencies bring peace, joy, and happiness. All we must do is resonate with that energy and live our lives fulfilled with our wildest dreams.

What is the one quote you live by: I live by the quote “Live every day like it’s your last”, because you never know what is going to happen in the next hour or day. The world is so unpredictable that we can’t worry about things out of our control. I choose to live my life to the fullest without regret, I never want to look back and ask why I didn’t take that chance. Therefore, I will continue to reach for the heavens, because anything is possible if you just fight for it.

What are the 5 things you value most important at this point in your life: At this current chapter of my life the top five most important things are my family, friends, Cheer team, coffee, and the gym. While I am transitioning into this new chapter of my life away from home, I am trying to spend all the time I have with my friends, family, and cheer family before I leave for college. Finally, my two favorite things to do are get coffee with friends and go to the gym to get stronger.

If you could move anywhere in the world, where would it be and why: If I could live worry-free without debt I would live in the Bahamas. One of my favorite parts of living in eastern North Carolina is being so close to the beach. The beach has always been like a second home to me and if I could choose to live anywhere it would be right on the water so I could watch the beautiful sunset and rise over the water every morning and night.

What is the one thing your classmates still don’t know about you after all this time: One thing my classmates still don’t know about me after all this time together is that I was trained in kung fu at the age of 8 and obtained my blue belt.

Which year of high school was your favorite: I would have to say hands down my senior year has been the best year of them all. I have had countless lifelong memories made just this year. Additionally, I have been granted life-changing opportunities this year as well through my internships and clubs. Finally, I have fulfilled one of my biggest dreams to become a National and State Champion Cheerleader as a senior and was able to go out with a bang.

If you were stranded on a deserted island and could only take one item with you, what would it be: If I was stranded on a deserted island, I would bring a stainless steel pot with me. This is because you would be able to boil water to make it safe to drink as well as supply yourself with a means to cook with.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.