Croatan High School- Ryan Michalowicz

My name is Ryan Michalowicz and I am a senior at Croatan High School in Newport, North Carolina. After high school, I am going to attend James Madison University where I will major in Studio Art and Art Education. I come from a military family and have lived in several different areas of the country. I enjoy art, theater, being out on the water, and hanging out with my friends and family. I am the president of the National Art Honor Society, a member of Student2Student, Hospice Helpers, Tri-M Music Honors Society, Vocal Ensemble, and am the class representative for the Student Government Association. I am also Captain of the Croatan swim team.

School: Croatan High School

Name: Ryan Michalowicz

Age: 17

Plans for next year: I am going to attend James Madison University to study Studio Art and Art Education.

What is the most challenging task as a senior: For me, avoiding procrastination and staying productive.

What advice do you have for underclassmen: Never stop doing what you enjoy!

What has been the highlight of your senior year: The biggest highlight is being a part of my school’s Vocal Ensemble and musical, Mamma Mia!

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: Teaching art

Who is the most influential person in your life and why: My mom, because she is always supporting me and cheering me on. She has also raised me to be kind, both to myself and others. I don’t know where I would be without her!

I am most unique because: What makes me unique is my ability to easily empathize with and relate to people. As a military child, who is always moving around, I am able to establish trust and build relationships.

What is the one quote you live by: “When given the choice between being right or being kind, choose kind. - Dr Wayne W. Dyer”

What are 5 things you value most important at this point in your life: My family, my friends, music, creating art, and my future.

If you could move anywhere in the world, where would it be and why: Italy. Obviously, a lot of commonly American-eaten foods have their roots in Italy, and they are all my favorites. Whether it’s pizza, spaghetti, or tortellini (and any “-i” or “-ini” for that matter), I want to eat it. What truly draws me to Italy is not only the delicious food, but also the incredible art.

What is the one thing your classmates still don’t know about you after all this time: I am truly impacted by everyone I meet, and I don’t think the people around me, especially my classmates, realize the impact they have had on my life.

Which year of high school was your favorite: My senior year, by far. So much has happened over the past few years, but this year finally feels “normal” and it’s amazing.

If you were stranded on a deserted island and could only take one item with you, what would it be: A disposable film camera!

