Are you missing a goat?

Craven County Animal Protective Services is looking for the owner of a goat found Monday morning.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Craven County Animal Protective Services is looking for the owner of a goat found Monday morning.

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office - Animal Protective Services posted on Facebook after they wrangled one from Executive Parkway in Craven County. In the Facebook post, they thanked Piedmont Gas for help catching the animal.

If you know the owner of the goat, you are asked to reach out to Animal Protective Services.

