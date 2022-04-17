Officials in Nash County searching for four men suspected of several armed robberies

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Law enforcement officials have set up a perimeter in Nash County around Castalia searching for four men who are suspected of potentially committing armed robberies up and down the North Carolina and Virginia coast.

North Carolina Highway Patrol troopers say several law enforcement agencies set up a perimeter in Nash County around 4:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon near NC 58 and 56 in the woods where the suspects were believed to be.

Troopers also say officials have been using the NCHP helicopter, infrared technology and patrol dogs to track the men. The search has been underway since Saturday night and is ongoing.

The men are believed to be armed and dangerous, troopers telling WITN the men were firing shots around 10:00 p.m. Saturday night.

The Highway Patrol says the men were in a car that was stolen in Fayetteville has been tracked to Virginia Beach and eventually located in Nash County.

Deputies began to chase the stolen car when they called for assistance from the state highway patrol, according to NCHP.

A responding trooper was in between Pitt and Edgecombe county on NC 43 when he got into a crash.

According to officials, the trooper was passing cars when one of the cars he was passing made a left turn, causing the trooper to spin and hit a power pole.

The trooper and people inside the car were then taken to the hospital with non life threatening injuries.

WITN has a reporter heading to the scene, stay with us for updates.

