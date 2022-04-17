Advertisement

Officials in Nash County searching for four men suspected of several armed robberies

Generic Armed Robbery Picture from MGN
Generic Armed Robbery Picture from MGN(MGN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 10:22 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Law enforcement officials have set up a perimeter in Nash County around Castalia searching for four men who are suspected of potentially committing armed robberies up and down the North Carolina and Virginia coast.

North Carolina Highway Patrol troopers say several law enforcement agencies set up a perimeter in Nash County around 4:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon near NC 58 and 56 in the woods where the suspects were believed to be.

Troopers also say officials have been using the NCHP helicopter, infrared technology and patrol dogs to track the men. The search has been underway since Saturday night and is ongoing.

The men are believed to be armed and dangerous, troopers telling WITN the men were firing shots around 10:00 p.m. Saturday night.

The Highway Patrol says the men were in a car that was stolen in Fayetteville has been tracked to Virginia Beach and eventually located in Nash County.

Deputies began to chase the stolen car when they called for assistance from the state highway patrol, according to NCHP.

A responding trooper was in between Pitt and Edgecombe county on NC 43 when he got into a crash.

According to officials, the trooper was passing cars when one of the cars he was passing made a left turn, causing the trooper to spin and hit a power pole.

The trooper and people inside the car were then taken to the hospital with non life threatening injuries.

WITN has a reporter heading to the scene, stay with us for updates.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shots fired early Saturday morning, man grazed by bullets
Authorities stage in a parking lot at Columbiana Centre mall in Columbia, S.C., following a...
Police: 14 injured in S.C. mall shooting; 1 suspect arrested
Carjacking victim Evelyn Johnson spoke to WITN from her New Bern hospital bed this afternoon.
‘I thought the man was going to kill me’: grandmother recounts carjacking
Rocky Mount police investigate shooting
Police: shooting sends man to the hospital, investigation underway
Charlie Ironmonger: WITN Meteorologist
Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Sunny weather arrives in time for ENC egg hunts

Latest News

Greenville Utilities will continue their annual preventive maintenance program, “Operation...
Greenville Utilities continue ‘Operation Spring Clean’ starting Sunday
Drifters performing for Washington Airport
The Drifters inspire magic moments at Beaufort Co airport
Pirates sweep series against UCF Knights in Orlando
The U.S. Coast Guard performs a flyover at the concert
Beaufort County airport hosts Drifters concert