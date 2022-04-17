Advertisement

NCEL 04-16-22

NCEL 04-16-22
NCEL 04-16-22
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 11:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shots fired early Saturday morning, man grazed by bullets
Authorities stage in a parking lot at Columbiana Centre mall in Columbia, S.C., following a...
Police: 14 injured in S.C. mall shooting; 1 suspect arrested
Carjacking victim Evelyn Johnson spoke to WITN from her New Bern hospital bed this afternoon.
‘I thought the man was going to kill me’: grandmother recounts carjacking
Rocky Mount police investigate shooting
Police: shooting sends man to the hospital, investigation underway
This undated photo provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows Richard...
South Carolina death row inmate picks firing squad over electric chair

Latest News

NCEL 04-16-22
Powerball 04-16-22
Drifters performing for Washington Airport
The Drifters inspire magic moments at Beaufort Co airport
Pirates sweep series against UCF Knights in Orlando