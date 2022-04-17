Advertisement

Long nails could mean fungus, bacteria dangers, studies find

A recent study found long nails could leave people vulnerable to fungus and bacteria.
A recent study found long nails could leave people vulnerable to fungus and bacteria.(OleJohny via canva)
By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 8:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Some say the cost of beauty can be high, and in the case of long fingernails, that cost could be a health risk.

Recent studies found long nails could leave people vulnerable to fungus and bacteria that get trapped underneath.

One study even found MRSA, an antibiotic-resistant bacteria that can cause severe hospital infections.

Researchers said people could transfer the bacteria into their system by scratching themselves, picking their nose, or sucking on their fingers.

USA Today reports it talked to a nail tech specializing in super-long, Cardi B-style nails. She said she’s never had a client have an infection because they know how to take care of them and keep them clean.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carjacking victim Evelyn Johnson spoke to WITN from her New Bern hospital bed this afternoon.
‘I thought the man was going to kill me’: grandmother recounts carjacking
Woman found dead in Tarboro was over four months pregnant
Officials: Woman found dead in Edgecombe County was four months pregnant
Ricardo Battle
Kinston man charged with killing five-month-old son
This undated photo provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows Richard...
South Carolina death row inmate picks firing squad over electric chair
Police seek to identify suspects in theft
Washington Police seek help identifying suspects in thefts

Latest News

Authorities stage in a parking lot at Columbiana Centre mall in Columbia, S.C., following a...
Police: 12 injured in S.C. mall shooting; 3 detained, no fatalities
This undated photo provided Sunday, April 17, 2022, by the North Korean government shows its...
North Korea says it tested new tactical guided weapon
The Amber Alert issued Saturday by Atlanta authorities has been canceled.
Amber Alert canceled in Ga. after mother, son found ‘in good health’
Drifters performing for Washington Airport
The Drifters inspire magic moments at Beaufort Co airport