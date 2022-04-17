Greenville Utilities continue ‘Operation Spring Clean’ starting Sunday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville Utilities will continue their annual preventive maintenance program, “Operation Spring Clean,” from April 17 to April 22 in all water lines in Bethel, as well as areas between Dickinson Ave. and Stantonsburg Rd. to Evans St. to the end of GUC’s water distribution system.

Cleaning will be conducted during 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. from Sunday evening through Friday morning, GUC said.

According to GUC, over the course of the program, all 722 miles of GUC’s water distribution lines will be cleaned. The cleaning process involves opening fire hydrants and allowing them to flow for a short period.

