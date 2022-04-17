Advertisement

First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rains lead to isolated flooding threat on Monday

A series of fronts will cross Eastern NC on Monday, leading to heavy showers that could put down an inch of rain or more over a short time period
WITN First Alert Weather Day
WITN First Alert Weather Day
By Charlie Ironmonger
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 9:03 PM EDT
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Heavy rain will greet us fresh off our holiday weekend. The showers that will plague most of the Southeastern U.S. on Easter Sunday will be with us Monday, lasting through most of the daylight hours. Rain will start by sunrise for most areas and will gradually intensify as we head towards lunch. The heaviest rain is expected to fall between noon and 4 p.m. for most locations with a sharp back edge to the rain leading to dry conditions returning after sunset. Rainfall totals for most will range between 0.5″ and 1.0″, thus creating a potential for isolated flooding and making Monday a First Alert Weather Day.

Model estimated rainfall totals for Monday (4-18-22), a First Alert Weather Day in Eastern NC.
Model estimated rainfall totals for Monday (4-18-22), a First Alert Weather Day in Eastern NC.

The threat of severe weather should not be completely ignored, however due to the extensive rain, the atmosphere will be relatively stable considering the strength of the incoming front. Thunderstorms will likely still be imbedded within some of the later rain bands that develop, and could pose a straight line wind threat for some communities. Our forecast will turn quiet again after sunset as the cold front driving the storms will clear the coast around 7 p.m.

