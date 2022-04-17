Pitt County deputy in surgery after car hit her head-on during patrol

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -One Pitt County Sheriff’s deputy is in surgery after she was hit head-on by a car that was in her lane while she was on patrol Saturday night.

According to the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the crash happened around 11:00 p.m. Saturday night.

Deputy Shoyka Tillmon from the patrol division was on routine patrol on US 264 alternate near Marcus Drive in the Farmville area when she was hit.

The post says Tillmon was hit head-on by a car in her lane of travel.

Ambulances took both drivers to the hospital for treatment. Around noon Saturday PCSO said Tillmon was in surgery.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash and whether alcohol was involved.

The office said in part, “Please don’t drink and drive and be careful out there! We are praying for Deputy Tillmon and her family as well as for the other driver and their family.”

