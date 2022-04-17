Castalia residents on edge with four armed suspects on the run

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Four suspected armed robbers have residents of Castalia locking their doors and checking in on their neighbors.

For something like this to happen around the town, residents say is unusual and it puts them on edge.

Melissa King lives in Franklin County and saw law enforcement chase four suspected armed robbers right by her house.

“We see this Charger fly by, with a cop behind him, a Nash County cop,” said King. “That’s not normal, chasing anybody in Franklin County, but we know as soon as they went by, something is going to happen.”

Nash County Sheriff Keith Stone said the four men were driving a stolen car and while being chased by deputies, flipped over into a ditch. The suspects left the car and ran into the woods.

“Inside of the vehicle was an AK-47 rifle and some handguns. At this time we’re trying to track down where these came from. Some of the serial numbers were scratched off of them,” said Stone.

Stone said Saturday night, the men went to a house and knocked on the door claiming they were in need of gas, but the homeowner started to call the police, so they fled.

The area the four men fled to belonged to Frank Wood, a Franklin County resident,. He said knowing armed men were on his property was unnerving.

“Made me feel mighty uneasy. Big police presence, and they really went out and tried to get them,” said Wood. “We contacted everyone we knew in the neighborhood. We contact them, made sure they knew about it, make sure they lock the door and be aware of what was going on.”

With the community being so close, and news breaking out about the men, people started checking in on one another.

“I mean we don’t have things like this happen around here. If you have a car wreck around here it’s very rare, you know it’s not.. We’re all more like family and community here,” said King. “I did call some of my elderly neighbors to tell them to lock the doors.”

King said she isn’t surprised officials have not yet found the men.

“If you’re in this area and you know this area, those woods are really dense, especially this time of the year. I mean, we’ve been in those woods many times riding four wheelers and stuff,” said King. “If you don’t know those woods, I mean it’s going to be really hard for cops and all to really to pinpoint where they’re at.”

Sheriff Stone said he wants to catch these men as soon as possible to keep those in Castalia safe.

“This is a remote part of the county here and there’s not much goes on up here, but we want to get these individuals out of the community before they hurt someone,” said Stone.

Officials have been using the NC Highway Patrol helicopter, infrared technology, and patrol dogs to track the men.

For now, the manhunt continues and the suspects are considered by police to be armed and dangerous.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.