Shots fired early Saturday morning, man grazed by bullets

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - A man was grazed by two bullets early Saturday morning in Havelock.

Havelock police say officers responded to a report of a fight at the Days Inn at 400 US Hwy 70 West. They were informed the people involved might be carrying guns.

When the officers arrived around 2:00 a.m. they reported shots fired on the other side of the complex.

A man named J. Jordan approached police and said he had been shot. Havelock EMS located two graze wounds on his body and deemed his injuries not life threatening.

No officers were involved in the shooting.

No suspects have been identified and the shooting remains under investigation.

If anyone has any information about this shooting, contact the Havelock Police Department at (252) 447-3212 or Craven County Crime Stoppers at (252) 633-5141.

