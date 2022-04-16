Advertisement

Police: shooting sends man to the hospital, investigation underway

Rocky Mount police investigate shooting
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount police are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital early Saturday morning.

Officers were monitoring a large group of people in the parking lot of Platinum’s, located at 1232 N. Wesleyan Blvd., when gunshots were heard around 1:00 a.m.

At the scene, officers found a 27-year-old man who was hit by the gunfire. He was taken to UNC Nash Healthcare with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Rocky Mount Criminal Investigation Division, Major Crimes Unit, is investigating what led to the shooting.

If anyone has any information about this incident, contact Rocky Mount Police at 22-972-1411 or Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111.

