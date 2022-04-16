Advertisement

Pirates sweep series against UCF Knights in Orlando

By Maddie Kerth
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 7:29 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ORLANDO, F.L. (WITN) - The East Carolina University baseball team sealed the series win in Orlando with a 10-1 victory against the University of Central Florida Knights Saturday afternoon.

The Pirates totaled a 32-8 win overall for the weekend. The three wins at UCF bring the team to an overall record of 22-15.

Action on the diamond was stalled in a scoreless tie until the fifth inning when the Pirates scored eight runs on six hits to take a 8-0 lead.

Jake Hunter took his first collegiate win from the pitcher’s mound throwing three scoreless frames and faced the minimum on the day of nine batters.

Two more trips round the bases in the sixth took ECU to a 10-0 lead.

UCF Knight Noah Orlando stopped a shut-out with a two-out solo shot to left field.

ECU takes to Clark-LeClair Stadium Tuesday against UNCW. First pitch is slated for 6:30 p.m.

