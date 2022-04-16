Advertisement

NCEL 04-15-22

By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 11:30 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Most Read

Carjacking victim Evelyn Johnson spoke to WITN from her New Bern hospital bed this afternoon.
‘I thought the man was going to kill me’: grandmother recounts carjacking
Woman found dead in Tarboro was over four months pregnant
Ricardo Battle
Kinston man charged with killing five-month-old son
Police seek to identify suspects in theft
These two people are wanted for the carjacking and assault of an elderly woman.
Two wanted after grandmother assaulted, carjacked in Craven County

Latest News

Mega Millions 04-15-22
Spirit Aerosystems made a donation of $20,000 to Mary's Kitchen in Kinston.
Kinston food ministry receives big donation from Spirit Aerosystems employees
Local Tax Accountant gives more information on tax deadlines.
Tax deadline extended to April 18th