Mother of autistic child to host autistic awareness event in Farmville

By Tayvion Darden
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 3:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARMVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Ashanti Williams is hosting the 2nd Annual Autastic Extravaganza on Saturday. Williams is the mother of an 11-year-old autistic son named Xzavier Williams and is raising awareness and acceptance for people with autism while providing a day full of fun and community involvement.

Funds raised in last years event was donated to Suggs and Bunty Elementary School. The two schools were able to purchase sensory kits to help students engage with their peers using different strategies and coping skills.

Funds from this years event will go toward purchasing sensory items and gadgets for the Autism Department at Farmville Middle School where Williams son is a 6th grade student.

The event starts 2 p.m. at Babe Ruth Baseball Field in Farmville.

