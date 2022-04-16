Kinston food ministry receives big donation from Spirit Aerosystems employees

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) -A Kinston food ministry has received a big donation to provide meals for people in need.

Spirit Aerosystems gifted $20,000 to Mary’s Kitchen in Kinston. The money is from their Good Neighbor Fund which is fully provided by donations from employees.

The kitchen is open seven days a week and during holidays to help feed those in need.

Mary’s Kitchen uses donations from the community and businesses to keep its operations running.

It says this particular donation came at a perfect time since donations are overall down this year.

Jim Godfrey, Mary’s Kitchen Executive Director says, “It couldn’t of come at a better time. Because the first four months of this year the donations are way down but with what Spirit did today we probably are back up to what we were last year. So their timing is perfect.”

Mary’s Kitchen was established in 1984 to feed the hungry in the Kinston area. It serves around 125 people on average per day.

