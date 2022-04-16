Advertisement

Flu outbreak postpones ‘Hamilton’ performances

A flu outbreak has postponed select performances of “Hamilton" in Oregon.
A flu outbreak has postponed select performances of “Hamilton" in Oregon.(Hamilton Broadway via MGN)
By FOX 12 Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - Performances of the smash-hit musical “Hamilton” in downtown Portland have been postponed.

KPTV reports show organizers said the performances that were scheduled for Saturday at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. at the Keller Auditorium were postponed due to a flu outbreak within the company.

Organizers said for those with tickets to hold onto them while they work to reschedule the show and further details will be sent via email as soon as they’re available.

For any questions, ticket holders were urged to contact customer service at 503-417-0673 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday or send an email to broadway@portlandopera.org.

Copyright 2022 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carjacking victim Evelyn Johnson spoke to WITN from her New Bern hospital bed this afternoon.
‘I thought the man was going to kill me’: grandmother recounts carjacking
Woman found dead in Tarboro was over four months pregnant
Officials: Woman found dead in Edgecombe County was four months pregnant
Ricardo Battle
Kinston man charged with killing five-month-old son
This undated photo provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows Richard...
South Carolina death row inmate picks firing squad over electric chair
Police seek to identify suspects in theft
Washington Police seek help identifying suspects in thefts

Latest News

Police: shooting sends man to the hospital, investigation underway
Police: shooting sends man to the hospital, investigation underway
Shots fired early Saturday morning, man grazed by bullets
Shots fired early Saturday morning, man grazed by bullets
(L) Kerline Lubin, (M) Leonard Cross, (R) Pierre Lubin.
Amber Alert issued after hostage situation, kidnapping in Atlanta
A New Jersey man found out that several people who all went to the same high school developed...
Environmental scientist conducts own research, finds rare brain tumors linked to high school