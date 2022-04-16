Easter events happening across the East Saturday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -There are several events happening across the East this weekend in light of the Easter holiday.

Below find information on a some events going on Easter weekend:

Platinum Divas is hosting an Easter event Saturday at Ayden Veterans park. Event organizers say there will be activities for kids from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Greenville Church of God is having an Easter Egg hunt Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at S Memorial Drive Saturday.

The City of Greenville is hosting an “Eggstravaganza” at Greenfield Terrace Park Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. According to the city, there will be games, candy, an egg hunt, medical screenings, employment support and more.

Rhythm Church in Jacksonville is holding an Easter egg hunt Saturday from 11:00 a.m.- 2:00 p.m. with food, games and crafts. The event is located at 1420 Burgaw Highway.

