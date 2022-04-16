Advertisement

Easter events happening across the East Saturday

Easter egg basket
Easter egg basket(WAFB)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 9:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -There are several events happening across the East this weekend in light of the Easter holiday.

Below find information on a some events going on Easter weekend:

  • Platinum Divas is hosting an Easter event Saturday at Ayden Veterans park. Event organizers say there will be activities for kids from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
  • Greenville Church of God is having an Easter Egg hunt Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at S Memorial Drive Saturday.
  • The City of Greenville is hosting an “Eggstravaganza” at Greenfield Terrace Park Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. According to the city, there will be games, candy, an egg hunt, medical screenings, employment support and more.
  • Rhythm Church in Jacksonville is holding an Easter egg hunt Saturday from 11:00 a.m.- 2:00 p.m. with food, games and crafts. The event is located at 1420 Burgaw Highway.

