The Drifters to play a free concert in Washington Saturday

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - A famous Motown and R&B band will bring their legendary sound to Eastern Carolina Saturday afternoon.

The Drifters are holding a free concert at the Washington-Warren Airport, provided through a partnership between the City of Washington and the Inner Banks STEM Center.

Gates for the event will open at noon and the Drifters are scheduled to take the stage at 4 p.m. The concert is expected to run until 6 p.m.

The event kicks off with a car and boat show and a fly-over by a Coast Guard C-130.

There will also be food vendors and visitors are encouraged to bring their own seating and blankets.

The free event hopes to promote diversity, inclusiveness and use music as a way to promote healing.

