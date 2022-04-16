The Drifters inspire magic moments at Beaufort Co airport

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Music lovers in Washington took a trip back in time listening to the sounds of The Drifters and checking out car and boat displays.

Even with some stray raindrops falling, spending the day out on the Washington-Warren Airport strip was a welcomed time for residents.

“We love all kinds of people, all kinds of situations, all kind of gatherings. We just love to entertain, to people to make them feel good, that’s what it is all about,” said Jerome Jackson, before he took the stage.

While the original members of The Drifters are no longer alive, Jackson and his bandmates are keeping their legacy alive.

The idea for the concert festival came as a collaboration between the City of Washington and the Inner Banks Stem Center.

“About six weeks ago, Al and I was having lunch one day, and we came up with the idea, ‘Hey let’s do something to bring the community together,’” recalled Washington mayor Donald Sadler.

Sadler and Al Powell, Inner Banks Stem Center President, found a safe, but fun, way to come together.

“One thing, we’ve had a lot of deaths in this county, a lot of economic impact, a lot of job losses,” said Powell, “We decided to put something together to show the community and kids that regardless of their social economic status that there is a brighter future.”

With everyone having to stay indoors for the most part of the last two years, Sadler says a chance to get out was needed

“Everybody is kind of stir-crazy right now, looking for things to do, and we thought what better way to bring the community together than with music,” said Sadler.

It was not just the people at the festival that were ready to enjoy the crowds. Jackson says he has missed the stage.

“Well, it makes me feel good cause I haven’t had a chance to do something for a while either,” said Jackson. “So, we’re both coming out to very good circumstances today to make each other feel good. I’m sure we’ll have a great time and it’s good stuff for everybody, the whole family.”

Along with the headlining act, there were cars, boats and food to enjoy.

Donn Chandler and his family came for the cars and stayed for the family filled atmosphere.

“We came out here today to look at the festivities, brought our grandson with us, he thought there would be a lot of newer cars out here, but they are all old ones, which is good for me because I used to have a collector car at one time,” said Chandler.

Wrapping up around 6:00 p.m. folks left the airport happy and humming.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.