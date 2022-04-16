Advertisement

Child activist to host Child Abuse Awareness event and march Saturday

12 year old Elijah Lee has continued to advocate to end child abuse.
By Tayvion Darden
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 3:10 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Greenville, N.C. (WITN) - Elijah Lee and Hear Our Voices Organization are hosting a Child Abuse Awareness Event on Saturday in recognition of National Child Abuse Prevention Month.

The event is from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at Harry G Daniel Park under Shelter 4. The Child Abuse Awareness Event will begin with a brief welcome, followed by a short march to advocate child safety. A booth and merchandise will be available through donations.

Speakers, poem readers and survivor stories are scheduled for Saturday’s event. Event goers are welcomed to sit at picnic tables or can bring lawn chairs.

T-shirts can be purchased here. Lee encourages all to intend especially the youth to commit one hour to young people and their future.

