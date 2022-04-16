Advertisement

Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Isolated rain mixes in with cloudy skies

Spotty showers today dry up as the Easter Bunny arrives
Charlie Ironmonger: WITN Meteorologist
By Charlie Ironmonger
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 6:31 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Another cold front will slide through Eastern Carolina this weekend and that will bring us another chance at some rain. A few showers will be possible today but any isolated totals should stay well under a half an inch. Rain chances will struggle to get over 20%. Any showers that do show up will roll through prior to sunset, leading to a dry Saturday evening.

Easter Sunday will be chilly to start with sunrise temperatures in the upper 50s. A light northerly breeze will make it chilly enough for jackets early on. Clouds will thin out through the morning with upper 60s showing up in the afternoon. Overall a pleasant forecast for the holiday. Sunday night, clouds will be increasing as the next round of rain approaches from the west. We will likely have a good, soaking rain on Monday. Up to an inch of rain is possible but most will receive about a half inch. After Monday’s storms, the rest of the week will be sunny and beautiful!

Saturday

Mostly cloudy with a high of 74. A couple of showers are possible. Wind: N5-SW10. Rain chance: 20%

Easter Sunday

Mostly sunny with a chilly start. Upper 50s at sunrise to an afternoon high of 69. Wind: N 5-10.

Monday

Scattered shower likely. High of just 68. Wind: NE 10-15. Rain chance: 80%

Tuesday

Mostly sunny and breezy at times with a high about 70. Wind: N 10 G 20.

Wednesday

Sunny with a high of 70. Wind: N 5.

