Wild foal on the Outer Banks dies suddenly

COROLLA, N.C. (WITN) - A foal on the Outer Banks who was born in March passed away suddenly.

The Corolla Wild Horse Fund says the foal Charlie showed no sign of illness, struggle or distress. Officials say security camera footage outside the fire station in Carova around 4 p.m. showed he was completely fine walking next to his mom and then he laid down and passed away around 4:30 p.m.

The wild horse fund will be taking Charlie’s body to the state lab in Raleigh so that a necropsy can be performed. They say they will post an update once they get results.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.