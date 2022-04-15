Advertisement

Wild foal on the Outer Banks dies suddenly

A single wild horse on the Outer Banks. This is not the foal that passed away.
A single wild horse on the Outer Banks. This is not the foal that passed away.((Corolla Wild Horse Fund photo via Charlotte Observer) (custom credit) | (Corolla Wild Horse Fund photo via Charlotte Observer))
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 9:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COROLLA, N.C. (WITN) - A foal on the Outer Banks who was born in March passed away suddenly.

The Corolla Wild Horse Fund says the foal Charlie showed no sign of illness, struggle or distress. Officials say security camera footage outside the fire station in Carova around 4 p.m. showed he was completely fine walking next to his mom and then he laid down and passed away around 4:30 p.m.

The wild horse fund will be taking Charlie’s body to the state lab in Raleigh so that a necropsy can be performed. They say they will post an update once they get results.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ricardo Battle
Kinston man charged with killing five-month-old son
ECU Health's logo was unveiled Thursday.
Greenville hospital becoming ECU Health Medical Center
These two people are wanted for the carjacking and assault of an elderly woman.
Two wanted after grandmother assaulted, carjacked in Craven County
Police seek to identify suspects in theft
Washington Police seek help identifying suspects in thefts
Woman found dead in Tarboro was over four months pregnant
Officials: Woman found dead in Edgecombe County was four months pregnant

Latest News

These two people are wanted for the carjacking and assault of an elderly woman.
Two wanted for grandmother carjacking caught in Randolph County
Woman found dead in Tarboro was over four months pregnant
Officials: Woman found dead in Edgecombe County was four months pregnant
College of the Albemarle
Study Abroad Program returns to College of The Albemarle, following pandemic pause
Saving Graces for Felines: Herbie
Saving Graces for Felines: Herbie