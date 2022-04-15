Two wanted for grandmother carjacking caught in Randolph County

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man and a woman wanted after a grandmother was assaulted and carjacked Thursday have been caught in Randolph County.

Danny Minor, 27, and Kimberly Woodall, 30, were arrested by the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

The two were wanted for the carjacking of a 74-year-old woman that happened in James City on U.S. 70 not far from the airport.

The 74-year-old woman said two people approached her vehicle while she was eating and told her to get out. When she didn’t, the woman was forcibly removed.

The two Asheboro residents were charged with felony common law robbery, felony larceny of a motor vehicle, and felony assault on a disabled person.

Family members say the woman remains at CarolinaEast Medical Center this morning.

