Advertisement

Two wanted for grandmother carjacking caught in Randolph County

These two people are wanted for the carjacking and assault of an elderly woman.
These two people are wanted for the carjacking and assault of an elderly woman.(Craven County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man and a woman wanted after a grandmother was assaulted and carjacked Thursday have been caught in Randolph County.

Danny Minor, 27, and Kimberly Woodall, 30, were arrested by the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

The two were wanted for the carjacking of a 74-year-old woman that happened in James City on U.S. 70 not far from the airport.

The 74-year-old woman said two people approached her vehicle while she was eating and told her to get out. When she didn’t, the woman was forcibly removed.

The two Asheboro residents were charged with felony common law robbery, felony larceny of a motor vehicle, and felony assault on a disabled person.

Family members say the woman remains at CarolinaEast Medical Center this morning.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ricardo Battle
Kinston man charged with killing five-month-old son
ECU Health's logo was unveiled Thursday.
Greenville hospital becoming ECU Health Medical Center
These two people are wanted for the carjacking and assault of an elderly woman.
Two wanted after grandmother assaulted, carjacked in Craven County
Police seek to identify suspects in theft
Washington Police seek help identifying suspects in thefts
Woman found dead in Tarboro was over four months pregnant
Officials: Woman found dead in Edgecombe County was four months pregnant

Latest News

Woman found dead in Tarboro was over four months pregnant
Officials: Woman found dead in Edgecombe County was four months pregnant
College of the Albemarle
Study Abroad Program returns to College of The Albemarle, following pandemic pause
A single wild horse on the Outer Banks. This is not the foal that passed away.
Wild foal on the Outer Banks dies suddenly
Saving Graces for Felines: Herbie
Saving Graces for Felines: Herbie