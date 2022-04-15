Tax deadline extended to April 18th

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Taxes are due and the final day to file them is approaching. If you haven’t done them yet, you don’t have long.

Luckily this year people get a few more days to get them filed. April 18th is the deadline.

April 15th is the normal day to get taxes filed but since it is Good Friday people get three more days.

Recent inflation has caused prices for almost everything to go up so, Reginald Harris, a Greenville landscaper, said the economy will lean on these tax returns for help.

“Prices changes and gas prices going up, you know fluctuating going up and down, so I mean any little piece will help, at the families I know anyway,” said Harris.

Greenville Tax Professional, Lakesha Staton, knows filing taxes can be difficult and scary for people, but she said that is what tax preparers are for.

“Let’s meet the deadline, let’s come in sit down talk with a preparer so you have a better idea of where you are with your taxes,” Staton.

As a parent, Harris said tax refunds will be a boost financially for him and others.

“Food, clothes, making sure they’re getting a good education, I mean all that is going to be really beneficial for when they get that tax refund,” said Harris.

Luckily for parents, this year’s tax return amounts will be historic.

“You’re going to see a lot bigger returns because the Child Tax Credit and the American Rescue Plan credit is bigger, this is historic, it’s bigger than it’s ever been,” said Staton.

For Arnold Miguel, a pipefitter, he said as someone who files his taxes as a single individual, it makes life hard.

“They just eat you up, like you pay so much taxes and you get what a little bit back, it’s not much,” said Miguel.

Staton said she knows it can be hard for those filing as single.

“They’re single, they have no kids and they’re... based on their income that they have that don’t actually have any dependents that they have to support,” said Staton.

Staton said that for those who haven’t filed yet if they are having trouble getting their expenses straight, they could ask for an extension or get a professional to help.

Harris said that whatever money he gets back from his tax return will go to afford clothes, food, and education for his daughter.

